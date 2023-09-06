Stanley "Stan" Craig Urban

October 2, 1946 - August 31, 2023

PROPHETSTOWN, Illinois - Stanley "Stan" Craig Urban , 76, of Prophetstown, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Unity Point Trinity in Rock Island, Illinois.

His visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at the Bosma-Gibson Funeral Home in Prophetstown. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 7, 2023, at the First Lutheran Church in Prophetstown, Illinois, officiated by Rev. Chelsey Weech. A luncheon will follow the service at the church, with the graveside service held at 2:30 p.m. at the Hooppole Cemetery in Hooppole, Illinois. Memorials to the Wisconsin Natural Resources Foundation, the First Lutheran Church of Prophetstown, and the Henry County Natural Area Guardians have been established.

Stan was born October 2, 1946, in Morrison, Illinois, to the late Byron and Mable (Currie) Urban. He graduated from Annawan High School in 1964, and went on to earn a B.S. in Animal Science from Western Illinois University. On December 17, 1983, he married Luanne Florschuetz at St. John's Lutheran Church in Mendota, Illinois. Throughout his life, Stan found fulfillment in both his career and his agricultural pursuits. He worked for Hampshire Swine Registry as a sonoray technician and dedicated himself to farming, where he raised hogs and grain near Hooppole, Illinois.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Luanne; his children: Katia (Cameron) Butler of Hooppole, Jared Urban of Ridgeway, Wisconsin, and Derek (Alayna) Urban of Indianapolis, Indiana; his cherished grandchildren, Kaito and Autumn Butler. He is also survived by his siblings: Janet (Terry) DeDecker of Pleasant Hill, Iowa, and Richard (Nancy) Urban of Signal Mountain, Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews. His parents preceded him in death.

To send online condolences go to www.bosmagibson.com.