Stella Nicholson

May 19, 1933 - August 20, 2023

Stella Nicholson, 90, of Davenport, passed away, Sunday, August 20, 2023, at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, August 28, 2023, at Progressive Baptist Church with visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Memorials may be made to the family.

Stella was born on May 19, 1933, in Hughes, Arkansas, daughter of Dan and Geneva (Burton) Jordan, Sr. In 1949, she married Willie Ash, and to that unity she had two children. In 1951, she moved to Davenport and later married Vernal S. Nicholson. From that unity, she had eight children.

She was a member Progressive Baptist Church. She was an excellent cook and made every meal like it was a Sunday dinner. She was the "Mother" of church, family, and the neighborhood. She was lovingly known as "Mama Nic." She loved her family with all her heart and would take other families in until they got settled. Her favorite family gathering was Thanksgiving and they made sure to get a family portrait every year.

Those left to honor her memory include her children: Betty Ash, Willie (Betty) Ash, Jr., Levernal (Linda) Nicholson, Ronald A. Nicholson, Susan Nicholson, David B. Nicholson, Geneva M. Nicholson, Carol A. (Jerry) Green, Chari (Dennis) Darell, and Stella A. Gries; 30 grandchildren; 57 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Charles Jordan; and grandsons: Aaron Ash and Jerry Green, Jr.

