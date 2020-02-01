Stephanie (Brandenburg) Stamp

Stephanie was preceded in death by her parents, one aunt and 4 uncles. She is survived by her husband, Neville, 4 children – Gerald (Lori) Stamp of DeWitt, Amanda (Grant) Applehans of North Branch, Minn., Andrew (Kayla) Stamp of Delmar, and Tyler Stamp of Goose Lake, 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and her 7 siblings. Visitation will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church in Goose Lake on Thursday, February 6th, from 5-8 p.m. and Friday, February 7th, at 10 a.m. with an 11 a.m. funeral to follow.