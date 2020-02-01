February 12, 1959-January 29, 2020
GOOSE LAKE -- Stephanie (Brandenburg) Stamp, 60, of Goose Lake, Iowa, passed away on January 29 at the University of Iowa Hospitals.
Born on February 12, 1959, to Stephen and Rose Brandenburg, Stephanie was the eldest of 8 children. She married Neville Stamp on January 5, 1975.
Stephanie was preceded in death by her parents, one aunt and 4 uncles. She is survived by her husband, Neville, 4 children – Gerald (Lori) Stamp of DeWitt, Amanda (Grant) Applehans of North Branch, Minn., Andrew (Kayla) Stamp of Delmar, and Tyler Stamp of Goose Lake, 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and her 7 siblings. Visitation will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church in Goose Lake on Thursday, February 6th, from 5-8 p.m. and Friday, February 7th, at 10 a.m. with an 11 a.m. funeral to follow.