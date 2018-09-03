Stephanie McClintock

November 27, 1983 - September 1, 2018
ERIE, Ill. - Stephanie L. (Davis) McClintock, 34, of Erie, Ill., lost her courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, September 1, 2018, at home surrounded by her family. Visitation will be held from 4 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 4th, at Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Erie. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Cremation will follow services. Memorials may be made to the McClintock family in support of her children.
Stephanie Lynn was born November 27, 1983, in Silvis, Ill., the daughter James R. and Patricia (Cowan) Davis. She graduated from Erie High School in 2003. Stephanie received her welding training at Black Hawk College and worked for JT Cullen Company, Inc. in Fulton, Ill. She married Robert McClintock on October 2, 2015, in Colona, Ill.
Stephanie was the proud and loving mother of four children. She loved her family with her heart and soul. She enjoyed her work and loved her work family. She liked fishing and being outdoors and spending time on the farm.
She is survived by her husband, Robert McClintock; 4 children, Nathan McClintock, Nicole McClintock, Cylar Smith, and Eivin McClintock; mother, Patricia Davis, Hillsdale, Ill.; sisters, Christy (Lance) Nelson, Geneseo, Ill., Nicole Davis (Bones), Erie, Jamie Davis (Homer) Lynn Center, Ill.; maternal grandparents, William and Gila Cowan, Erie; mother-in-law, Rhonda McClintock, Colona, Ill.; special friends, Tammy and Ray-Ray; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, James in 2016; paternal grandparents, Arley and Gladys Davis and father-in-law, Ronald McClintock.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care.