Stephen Allen Wagoner

March 18, 1944-July 18, 2020

DAVENPORT-Stephen Allen Wagoner, 76, passed away on July 18, 2020, of liver cancer, at home in Davenport, Iowa. His ashes will be buried at the Benjamin Wagoner Memorial Cemetery in Red Cloud, Nebraska, at a date following the availability of a Covid-19 vaccine. Donations in his memory may be made to the Democratic Party or a not-for-profit of your choice.

Steve was born in Hinsdale, Illinois, on March 18, 1944 to Daniel and Pauline Allen Wagoner. He graduated from Lyons Township High School, LaGrange, Illinois, in 1962, and attended Kansas State University. He obtained his private pilot’s license in 1965.

Steve married Jane Bormann on August 24, 1965. He was drafted into the Army that year and spent 2 ½ years as an M.P. in the Canal Zone, Republic of Panama, where he and Jane began their marriage and their first adventure together.

Steve was proud of the great variety of jobs he held in his lifetime, from loan officer to maintenance man, and the skills he acquired along the way. In the Quad Cities he worked for General Electric, Williams & White, Midwest Engineering and Norcross (“the boot factory”).