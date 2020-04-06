Stephen Charles Adams

Steve's love of nature was manifested through his artwork and his hobbies. After retiring from teaching, he worked in the garden center at Walmart. Steve enjoyed gardening at home, maintaining his fish tanks, and playing with his grandchildren. Steve was an avid collector and restorer of historic military and Native Americanestern artifacts. For many years, he was a church board member and Sunday School teacher at Fairview United Methodist Church as well as a member of Annawan Kiwanis Club. Steve and Bonnie shared many traveling adventures including visiting all 50 states and many countries abroad. Locally, one could always find Steve enjoying a cup of coffee with friends at the Purple Onion and later years at McDonald's and Culvers. His gentle nature, generous spirit and warm smile will always be remembered.