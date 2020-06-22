November 7, 1950-June 19, 2020
ORION -- Stephen K. Mullen Sr., 69, of Orion, passed away, Friday, June 19, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis.
Private family services will be held. Burial will be at Western Township Cemetery. A drive-by the family home will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. please meet at the Orion High School parking lot. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society for Pancreatic Cancer. Esterdahl Mortuary Orion is assisting the family.
Steve was born on November 7, 1950, in Moline, the son of George Kenneth and Lois Mae (Garrity) Mullen. He married Lorraine Darlene Malmen on August 28, 1971, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Orion. Steve worked at International Harvester/Farmall and was a member of the UAW. He worked for Osco Feed and Fertilizer and was a Certified Crop Advisor. He retired from UPS after 17 years of service and was a member of the Teamsters Union. Steve served in the National Guard. He was a car enthusiast, he especially loved his Corvette, 1967 Chevy, 1963 Chevy, and his 1957 Chevy. He never missed any of his children’s or grandchildren’s events. He enjoyed the Cordova drag races and especially when his sons were racing. He farmed in Orion, Ill., raised show cattle, and had many champion ribbons. He loved watching the Cubs and Bears play ball.
Steve spent almost every day in the summer swimming in the pool, but it was always special when all the kids and grandkids were there with him. He especially enjoyed mowing lawns and giving his grandchildren rides on the mower. Steve truly loved his family, children, and grandkids.
Survivors include his wife; children; Brooke (Josh) Bainbridge, Stephen (Penny) Mullen, and Lon (Amanda) Mullen, grandchildren; Carter Bainbridge, Jacob Bainbridge, Macy Mullen, Madelynn Mullen, and Kipton Mullen, sibling; Patricia Mullen, sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws; Doris Weber, Joanne (Kent) Taube, 5 nieces and 2 nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; Warren and Florence Garrity, mother and father-in-law; Maynard and Shirley Malmen, and brother-in-law Stanley Weber.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.
