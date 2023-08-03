Stephen Pearce Alexander

August 11, 1952—July 31, 2023

Stephen Pearce Alexander, aged 70, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 3, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory-Geneseo Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 4, 2023, at Geneseo Evangelical Free Church and will be livestreamed at gefc.org.

Memorials can be directed to the Geneseo Park District Foundation and the Geneseo Evangelical Free Church Benevolence Fund.

Steve was born on August 11, 1952, to Merton and Arlene Alexander. He immediately embarked upon a rich variety of life experiences while growing up in Burundi, Africa, as the son of medical missionaries. His young adult years were spent along the Pacific coast, where he enjoyed deep-sea diving, underwater photography, and competitive swimming.

Early in his career, Steve moved to Tucson, Arizona. There, he met Jane Elizabeth Nelson, who he married at the Nelson Farms family lake near Cambridge, Illinois, on August 7, 1982. Together they had three sons, who they raised in Tucson and Geneseo.

For 42 years, Steve worked self-employed as a prolific, highly skilled antique gunsmith. He additionally coached swimming, diving, and track. Most recently he served as a lifeguard for the Geneseo Park District, where he received certification as a Star Guard instructor.

Steve impacted many lives, practically and spiritually, and gladly did so without expectation of fanfare or reward. Unfailingly generous, he eagerly volunteered his physical and creative labor and delighted in bestowing his possessions to anyone who might need or otherwise appreciate them. Steve loved to build things and was remarkably skilled with his hands. He cherished the process just as much as the final product in the many projects he undertook. With his meticulous attention to detail, Steve deliberately determined his best way to go about any task. Helpful at home in the garden and kitchen, Steve particularly enjoyed working together with Jane as they performed upkeep and improvements to the Nelson Farms lake property.

Brimming with curiosity, Steve was enthralled by nature and peacefully passed long periods of time observing and delighting in God’s creation. More than anything else, Steve’s steadfast faith guided his everyday life and he passionately studied scripture to know and follow Christ more fully.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Jane; sons: David (Nicole), Edward (Alison) with granddaughter, Madeline, and Brian; brother, Philip (Shannon); and sister, Kathleen; and brothers-in-law: Bill (Theresa) Nelson and Tom (Joan) Nelshoppen.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Merton and Arlene; brother, James; and sister, Carolyn Alexander.