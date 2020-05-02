January 18, 1951-April 30, 2020
BLUE GRASS -- Stephen “Steve” Wieckhorst, 69, of Blue Grass, Iowa, passed away after a courageous battle with ALS on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private services will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Weerts Funeral Home. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Steve’s name may be made to the ALS Association Iowa Chapter.
Steve was born January 18, 1951, to Fred William and Nellie Mae Wieckhorst in Davenport, Iowa. He graduated from Central High School in 1969. Steve was a third generation Postal Service worker, retiring in 2006 after 38 years of service.
On June 8, 1996, he was united in marriage to Christine Sambdman. Steve loved aviation and airplanes, working as a volunteer with the Quad City Air Show with the flight operation team for 10+ years. He loved playing sports, riding motorcycles and going out to the golf course to hit a few rounds with his brother, Greg. Steve was also an amateur Go-Kart racer, winning multiple trophies and plaques over the years. While working with the post office, Steve was a Chairman on the Board of Directors for the Davenport Employee Credit Union. During his retirement, he loved to travel with Chris. Steve’s unwavering friendship will be missed by all who knew him.
Steve is survived by his wife, Christine; son Corey; step-daughter Jamie Sambdman; brothers Greg and Daniel (Cindy); his sister Lynn (Dave) Steiniger; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his best friend Danny Roberts.
Online condolences may be made to Steve’s family by visiting his obituary at www.weertsfh.com. Cards for the family can be sent to Weerts Funeral Home 3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA 52807.
Till we meet again my love, Chris
