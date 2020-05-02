Stephen “Steve” Wieckhorst

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private services will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Weerts Funeral Home. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Steve’s name may be made to the ALS Association Iowa Chapter.

On June 8, 1996, he was united in marriage to Christine Sambdman. Steve loved aviation and airplanes, working as a volunteer with the Quad City Air Show with the flight operation team for 10+ years. He loved playing sports, riding motorcycles and going out to the golf course to hit a few rounds with his brother, Greg. Steve was also an amateur Go-Kart racer, winning multiple trophies and plaques over the years. While working with the post office, Steve was a Chairman on the Board of Directors for the Davenport Employee Credit Union. During his retirement, he loved to travel with Chris. Steve’s unwavering friendship will be missed by all who knew him.