March 23, 1950-September 28, 2019
ROCK ISLAND - Stephen W. Ruth, 69, of Rock Island, formerly of Bettendorf, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at St. Anthony's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Rock Island.
A memorial gathering will be Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. with a Time for Sharing at 6 p.m. at the Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Stephen was born on March 23, 1950, in Davenport, a son of Arno “Babe” Ruth and Jean Bolte Ruth. He attended Bettendorf High School graduating in 1968. He continued his education at the University of Iowa, graduating from law school in 1976. He practiced law for many years in Davenport. He married Teresa Moss on June 27, 1981, in Davenport.
Survivors include a son, William Ruth, Bettendorf; his mother, Jean Ruth, Bettendorf; sister, Theresa Ruth, Jenks, Okla.; brother, Jeff Ruth, Bettendorf; and his special friend, Dana Pendleton, Rock Island.
Steve suffered from Parkinson's disease for the last several years of his life. Memorials may be made to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.