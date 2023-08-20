Steve Ray Wulf

January 25, 1948 - August 18, 2023

Steve Ray Wulf, age 75, of Durant, Iowa, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023 at his home. A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant. A private family burial with military rites will take place in Durant Cemetery following the visitation. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Steve was born on January 25, 1948, the son of Harold and Myra (Levien) Wulf in Davenport. He graduated from Durant High School with the Class of 1966. After graduation, Steve proudly served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam.

Steve dedicated his life to the land he called home and farmed in Muscatine County for 50 years, retiring in 2014. Beyond his passion for farming, Steve loved hunting. From rolling hills to rugged mountains, Steve's adventures led him on many memorable hunting trips. He was a member of the Durant American Legion, Post #430. In his spare time, Steve also enjoyed playing Sheepshead with his friends.

Steve will be remembered by his brother, Dick Wulf of Stockton; a nephew, Randy Wulf of Durant; two nieces: Janelle (Dean) Maiers and Tara (Jason) Goettsch, both of Durant; four great-nieces: Dayna Maiers, Brynn and Blakely Goettsch and Melania Wulf; and one great-nephew, Ronnie Maiers.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Myra Wulf.