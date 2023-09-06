Steve Trainor

March 19, 1947 - September 2, 2023

HAMPTON, Illinois - Steve Trainor, 76, well-known Quad Cities journalist and television reporter, of Hampton, Illinois, formerly of Rock Island, Illinois, passed away Saturday, September 2, 2023, at home.

Services are 1:30 p.m. Saturday, September 9, at All Saints Episcopal Church, Rock Island. The family will continue the celebration of Steve's life with food and drink at a hospitality gathering in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, Moline, from 3 to 5 p.m., with a time of sharing for family and friends at 4 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Society, the Prostate Cancer Foundation, All Saints Episcopal, Rock Island, or St. Michael and All Angels in Mission, Kansas.

Steve was born March 19, 1947, in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Leon Trainor Jr. and Virginia Taylor Trainor Olson. He married his true love, Gaye Dunn, on September 4, 1993, in Urbana, Illinois.

Steve had a long and accomplished career in the news media. He began his career working in Culpepper Virginia (WCVA) in news/sports. He then had the opportunity to move back to the Midwest to co-host P.M. Magazine in Champaign, Illinois. He was a news reporter for several stations around the country including KWQC and WHBF in the Quad Cities, as well as stations in Peoria, Culpepper and Charlotte, Virginia, and Houston, Texas. He also was a journalist for the Quad City Times and Quad City Business Journal.

He was passionate about helping others tell their personal histories, starting a company called Remember Your Life Video. "Everyone has a story; pass it on." He was active at All Saints Episcopal Church, Rock Island, and St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Bettendorf. He was also involved with the Community Caring Conference of Rock Island and One Human Family. In his younger years, he moved up the ranks in DeMolay International, forming many friendships. He received the Chevalier award, the highest nominated award and proudly wore the accompanying ring the rest of his life.

Steve was active in the theater communities in Topeka and the Quad Cities, performing with Quad City Music Guild, Richmond Hill Players, Black Box Theatre, and Playcrafters Barn Theatre among others. He absolutely loved the theater and was loved in return by being rewarded with wonderful parts. He was also a passionate supporter of the Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Society, having recently won the Bix Lives Award.

He was instrumental in keeping the Bix Festival flourishing while so many music festivals across the country failed. His love for the music was infectious.

Steve is survived by his beloved wife of 30-years, Gaye Dunn; two brothers: Randy (Judy Parkinson) Trainor of Champaign, and Mike (Dee) Trainor of Kansas City, Kansas; one step-brother, Steve Olson; a niece, Madeline Trainor; a nephew, Jack Trainor; cousin, Greg (Kristin) Trainor; cousin, Pam (John) Muccio. He was preceded in death by his father, Leon Trainor, Jr.; his mother and step-father, Virginia and Vance Olson; and step-brother, Denny Olson.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.