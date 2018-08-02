May 4, 1960-July 31, 2018
DAVENPORT — Steve Walrup, 58, of Davenport, passed away on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, August 4, 2018, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the services on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery in Davenport. Memorials may be made to the family.
Steve was born May 4, 1960, in Water Valley, Mississippi, the son of William and Emma (Bibbs) Walrup. He was united in marriage to Winona Gray on August 14, 2015, in Davenport.
Steve was retired from Sivyer Steel in Bettendorf. He enjoyed basketball, fishing, playing cards, dominoes and watching football. He especially loved his family dearly and the time spent with them.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife. Winona; his mother, Emma (Sam) Smith of Oxford, Mississippi; his son and his fiancé, Deondra Walrup and Pam Thomas of Rock Island; his stepsons, Dequan Jordan of Texas, Deleon Smith of Racine, Wisconsin, Nicholas Smith of San Diego, California, and Eric Smith of San Diego; his daughters, Ja'lissa March of Davenport and Alexis Carroll of Racine; his grandson, Bryson Walrup; 13 stepgrandchildren; his sister, Gaynelle (Bobby) Warren of Davenport; and his brothers, James (Yolanda) Walrup of Racine and Johnny Walrup and his significant other, Cecelia Jones of Racine.
Steve was preceded in death by his father and his brothers, Bobby Walrup and William Walrup.
