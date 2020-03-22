September 8, 1952-March 18, 2020

BLUE GRASS -- Steven A. Slyter, 67, of Blue Grass, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at his home after a long courageous battle with cancer.

Honoring his wishes, the right of cremation has been accorded and Military Graveside services will be held at the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal, at a date to be determined. Memorials may be made to the Central High School Athletics Department or the American Cancer Society. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements to include a celebration of life at a later date.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Steven Alvin Slyter was born September 8, 1952, in Davenport, the son of Ezra and Leona (Mealey) Slyter. He was united in marriage to Jeanine Roggenkamp, on November 15, 1996. Steven proudly served our country in the United States Army, and was the owner/operator of S.A.S Painting Plus.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife Jeanine and their daughters; Stephanie (Tom) Gilroy, Rock Island, Jodi (Luke) Erichsen, Bettendorf, Shelly (Jeff) Hitt, Davenport; grandchildren, Breanna Johnson, Hailey Vastine, Hunter Vastine and Natalie Hitt; great-grandchildren, Matthew and Harper; his siblings; Dave Slyter, Keith Slyter, and Cheryl Terry; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.