November 9, 1954-February 15, 2020

ROCK ISLAND -- Steven C. Ehrhardt, 65, of Rock Island, Ill., died Saturday, February 15, 2020, at his home.

A private family visitation will be held Wednesday, February 19th, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, Ill. Services will be Thursday, February 20th, at the funeral home, at 10:30 a.m.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Steven Craig Ehrhardt was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on November 9, 1954, to Ralph and Joann (Brighton) Ehrhardt. He was married to Rose Marie Grantham, who preceded him in death January 27, 2010. He then married Anna Marie Brown on December 24, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa.

Steve served in the U.S. Air Force for 24 years, retiring in 2001. He then was employed by the Department of the Army at the Arsenal in Rock Island. He enjoyed listening to music, playing with his grandchildren, and spending time with family and friends.