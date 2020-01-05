September 18, 1953-January 3, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Steven Craig Timmerman, 66, of Davenport, passed away peacefully at his home on January 3, 2020, surrounded by family.

Steve was born September 18, 1953, the son of Alfred and Lois Timmerman in Davenport, Iowa. Steve married Kathy Dykes on July 7, 1973. Steve attended Davenport Central High School and Scott Community College. He was an employee of French & Hecht before becoming a truck driver at Foxx Hy-Reach, which later became RSC Rentals. Steve rose all the way to the position of district manager. He eventually retired in 2010 as a warehouse manager at PIICO Electric. He loved spending time with his family, enjoyed the outdoors with a special passion for fishing, and hanging out with his dog Bella.

Steve is survived by his wife of 46 years, Kathy, and their two children Stacy (Brett) Samuels and Steven (Lisa) Timmerman, two grandchildren Ashley (Dalton) Wheeler and Jay (Ashley) Brown and two great-grandchildren Teagan and Tierney Brown.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Terry, and sisters Theresa and Cathy Ann.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the Unity Point Hospice Team for their care of Steve over the last six months.

Visitation will be held at Grandview Community Bible Church, 206 W Monroe Street, Grandview, Iowa, on January 9, 2020, from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow.