August 3, 2018
DAVENPORT — Steven D. Dodds, 57, of Davenport, passed away Friday August 3, 2018, at University Hospitals in Iowa City. Celebration of life services will be 1:30 p.m. today at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly roads, Davenport, where the family will greet friends from noon till the time of the service. Memorials may be made to the family.
Steven was born in 1961 in Davenport, the son of Robert and Bette (Dick) Dodds. He married In Son Chon on September 11, 1993, in Phoenix, Arizona. He worked in the aerospace industry for Cobham Life Support as a design engineer. In his free time, he enjoyed golf, joking around with family and friends, playing the saxophone, Harley-Davidson motorcycles, cars, trying new foods, spending time with his family and friends. But mostly, he enjoyed his job and the work he did.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife; daughter, Alexandra Dodds of San Antonio, Texas; stepsons, Robert McVullough of Janesville, Wisconsin, David McCullough, of Davenport; granddaughter, Aaralyn McCullough; sister, Dr. Dana M. (Ross) Lee of Tacoma, Washington, and his mother, Bette.
He was preceded in death by his father and brother, David Dodds.
The family would like to thank everyone for your love and support.
Online condolences may be expressed to Steven's family by visiting this obituary at www.WeertsFH.com.