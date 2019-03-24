November 30, 1953-March 20, 2019
DAVENPORT - Steven D. Lowden, 65, a resident of the Handicapped Development Center Residential Center, Davenport, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the center.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30th, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Inurnment will be at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Handicapped Development Center, 3402 Hickory Grove Rd., Davenport, IA 52806.
Steven was born Nov. 30, 1953, in Davenport, a son of Wayne and Lorraine Christiansen Lowden. He attended and graduated from Marquette School, Davenport, a school his parents were instrumental in helping to start. Steve did part packaging at the development center.
He loved Iowa Hawkeye football and basketball and enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers and Chicago White Sox. Steve looked forward to attending Camp Courageous. He was funny, affectionate and strong. Steve will be missed by many.
Survivors include his brothers and sister, Craig (Pam) Lowden, Davenport, Karen (Mark) Holden, Davenport, and Mark (Kara) Lowden, Chicago; niece and nephews, Heather (Jason) Hagemann, Ryan (Kathleen) Holden and Grant Lowden; and great nieces and great nephews, Annie and Cort Hagemann, and Emma and Gabe Holden.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Steve's family thanks everyone at HDC for four decades of love and care. Online condolences may be left at wheelanpressly.com.