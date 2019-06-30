Steven D. Niemann

May 7, 1954-June 20, 2019
BELLEVUE, Iowa - Steven Douglas Niemann, 65, of Bellevue, Iowa, formerly of DeWitt, died Thursday afternoon, June 20, 2019.
Steve Niemann was born May 7, 1954, in Clinton to Roland and Elizabeth (Schnack) Niemann. He was a 1972 graduate of Central Community Schools in DeWitt and also attended Iowa State University. Steve married his high school sweetheart and best friend, Ann Hatch, on January 6, 1979, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt.
Steve's knowledge of farming was the culmination of both his father's mentoring and his own forward vision. Building on his father's hard work, he brought the farming operation to the successful state it is today. Steve's strong desire for working the land planted the seed for both sons and a nephew to follow.
Steve and Ann raised their two sons and a daughter on their family farm in rural DeWitt. Steve instilled in his children a “Work Hard and then Play Hard” mentality.
Steve was truly the jack-of-all-trades, always working on numerous projects at any given time. Those around him would often question his methods, but he was quick to show them that Steve Niemann's way was always the right way.
When Steve didn't have his feet on the ground, he enjoyed being in the peaceful blue skies by plane. Steve learned to fly in 1983. Since then, he's become known for giving many their maiden voyage in the sky. Steve was proud to share what he loved with those around him.
Scuba Steve, Social Steve, Captain Nemo, The PRO, and Papa were typical aliases he held.
Steve was a member of St. Joseph Church in Bellevue, Iowa. He was also a member of the aviation groups AOPA and EAA.
His passions remained in farming, flying, boating, friends, and especially family. In 2006 his wife, Ann, was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. Steve made it his new passion to care for her and fight the disease. He stayed by her side through sickness and in health.
Steve enjoyed the serenity of the Northwoods with his wife, sons, daughter, and their families up in Bemidji, MN. To avoid the winter weather, they'd head south to their Florida villa to enjoy the ocean and a relaxed life. Bellevue was where Steve called home, and a place where Steve and Ann could regularly be found watching the river flow south. Steve widely used the excuse of having 10 grandchildren, as to obtain many fun toys such as firetrucks, boats, and karaoke equipment. In the most recent years, Steve would organize spontaneous social gatherings with friends which always included music and singing. Steve strived each day to smile and bring smiles to all those around him.
Surviving are his loving wife of 40 years, Ann; a son and daughter-in-law, Luke and Lanna Niemann and their children, Cole, Alyssa, Callie and Levi, a second son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Erin Niemann and their children, Mae, William and Jacob and a daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Jared Scheckel and their children, June, Josie and Brigham all of DeWitt; his parents, Roland and Elizabeth Niemann of DeWitt; a brother and sister-in-law, Wade and Patricia Niemann of DeWitt; a brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Patrick Hatch, Jane Green and Katherine Hatch; numerous loving nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles.
Preceding Steve in death were his sister, Debra; his grandparents; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joe and Helen Hatch and a brother-in-law, Michael Hatch.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Buzzy's in Welton.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Steve's memory with a gift are invited to make a donation to St. Joseph School in DeWitt, where Steve's grandchildren attend.
Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.