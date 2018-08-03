August 1, 2018
DAVENPORT — Steven G. Doellinger, 69, of Davenport, passed away on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at his residence following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, August 5, at Weerts Funeral Home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Private memorial services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Compassus, which helped our family through this journey, or for us crazy animal lovers, the no-kill animal shelter King's Harvest.
Steve was born in Davenport, the son of George and Iva Doellinger. Davenport remained his home throughout his life. On May 3, 1969, he was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Linda Frey. He was a graduate of Davenport Central High School and attended the University of Iowa. Go, Hawks! He also served several years in the National Guard.
Steve worked at the Don E Williams Company (DeWco) starting in 1973, and with hard work and long hours worked his way to the president of the company in 1994. He retired from DeWco in 2003. After a two-year break to enjoy life, travel, golf and evenings out with his wife, he went to work for Dynabrade as Mid-West Regional Sales Manager. He held that position for five years before fully embracing retirement.
Steve was an avid golfer, lucky enough to get a hole-in-one at Byron Hills. A bladed nine iron doesn't show on the scorecard. He played in nine straight years of the ProAm at the Hardee's Classic, and also the John Deere Classic. He enjoyed following pro and college sports such as football, baseball, basketball and golf. He was a loyal Atlanta Braves, Chicago Bears and Iowa Hawkeye fan. He also enjoyed fishing, or maybe better, telling the story of the big one that got away. Walter is still out swimming around somewhere, Dad. He enjoyed family vacations to Ruttgers in Northern Minnesota with family and friends, cruises, and trips to Palm Springs, California.
Survivors include his wife, Linda; son, Steven P. (Dawn Bender); daughter, Cindy (Jeff) Ferchen; grandchildren, Mia Doellinger, Ashley (Rick) Denny, Alyssa, Cara and Noah Ferchen; sisters-in-law, Ann Doellinger and Debbie Frey; brother-in-law, Gary (Barbara) Frey; great-granddaughter, Lily Denny; and many nieces and nephews. His parents and brother John preceded him in death.
Known to all who loved him as Honey, Dad, Grandpa, Steve, “Doelly,” “The Doel” and “Mr. D."
We will miss you, Dad!
