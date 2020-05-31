Steven Gayl Crane

Steven worked at Alcoa as a lead operator for 36 years. He was an avid sports fan who especially fancied golf and baseball. He was well known as a Cardinals fan. Steven loved everyone and showed his love by cooking and providing for them. He even made from scratch dog food for his two fur babies; Chloe and Jemma. He was an avid softball player and strong bowler. He was extremely proud of his 300 game. Steven was the most selfless, intelligent and bigger than life man you could have ever met. He was a loving father and husband and always put his family first.