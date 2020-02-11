MUSCATINE — Steven Hostetler, 71, of Muscatine, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Lutheran Living. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 3 – 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be left to Mennonite Central Committee, Relay for Life or Hesston College in Kansas in memory of Steven. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com .

Steven Kelley Hostetler was born on March 29, 1948, in Plain City, Ohio, the son of Abe and Mary (Gingerich) Hostetler. Steven was united in marriage to Colette Nafziger on June 7, 1980, in Minneapolis, Minn. The couple later divorced. Steven received his Education Specialist degree from James Madison University Harrisonburg, Va., and was a School Psychologist for the Mississippi Bend AEA in Iowa. He worked with families to provide the best educational experience for their children. He was a part of the Mennonite Central Committee PAX program serving in Mexico from 1968-1970. Steven was a longtime member of First Mennonite Church of Iowa City and associated with the Congregational United Church of Christ of Iowa City. He was a member of the Association of School Psychologists.