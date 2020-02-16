Steven M. Peterla

September 29, 1954

DAVENPORT -- Steven M. Peterla, 65, of Davenport, died February 9, 2020, at Trinity, Rock Island.

Keeping with his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Steven Peterla was born September 29, 1954, in Davenport, a son of Frank and Dorothy Peterla. He was united in marriage to Ann Marie Finkenhoefer on May 26, 1990, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport.

Among survivors are his wife, Ann, Davenport and brother, Jim Peterla.

