December 22, 1948-February 4, 2020

BETTENDORF -- Steven “Steve” Thomas, 71, of Bettendorf, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at his home.

There will be a celebration of life at the Palmer Grill on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. Memorials in Steve's name may be made to the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund.

Steve was born on December 22, 1948, to James and Lois Thomas in Davenport, Iowa. Following his graduation from Davenport Central High School, Steve went to work at the Sivyer Steel Corporation for 43 years, retiring in 2017. Steve was united in marriage to Karen Simmons; they had two children and later divorced. He later married Sally Housman on March 28, 1997. Steve was an avid Hawkeye and Miami Dolphins fan. Following his retirement, Steve enjoyed spending the day at the Palmer Hills Golf Course.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife Sally; sons Jason (Erica) Thomas and Jeremy Thomas; step-children: Brent Carber, Gregory (Angeline) Carber, Catherine Carber, Lynne Carber, and Brian (Jennifer) Carber; grandchildren: Brody, Cameron, Mitchell, Daniel, Michael, Kyle, Megan, John, Mikayla, Nicholas, Tyler, and Jack; great-granddaughter Lauren; sister Candy Motley; and faithful four legged companion: Lily.