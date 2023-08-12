Stuart W. Thoms

July 17, 1934 - August 10, 2023

Stuart W. Thoms, 89, lifelong resident of Rock Island, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 10, 2023, at his home.

The visitation will be Monday, August 14 from 5-8 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, 3030 7th Avenue, Rock Island. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethany for Children and Families, Youth Hope, or Trinity Lutheran Church.

Stu was born July 17, 1934, in Rock Island, the son of Raymond and Marea Thoms. He graduated from Rock Island high School in 1952 and then from the University of Iowa in 1956. He married the love of his life, Mary L. Jordan, on June 30, 1956.

Stu began his career with TPC, Thoms Proestler Co, in 1956 and stayed there until retirement in 2002. He loved boating and being with his ever-growing family. Over the years Stu was involved with many organizations like the Sunset Advisory board, the Quad City Development group, the Franciscan Hospital foundation, and the IL QC Civic Center to name just a few. He was a community leader and philanthropist for Rock Island and also the entire Quad Cities. Stu loved spending time with his family and was often seen boating with them on the Mississippi River or the Atlantic Ocean. He will be forever our Papa, loved and held in our hearts.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughter Mary Beth (James) Tennant, son Steven (Janir) Thoms, Michael (Sara) Thoms, Thomas (Carrie) Thoms and Theodore (Kelly) Thoms, 16 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and a sister Luray Kendal. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary L. Jordan, his parents, and his brother-in-law, Phillip Kendal. Online condolences for the family may be made at www.wheelanpressly.com.