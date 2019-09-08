September 27, 1930-August 8, 2019
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Sue Ann Grampp, 88, formerly of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away August 8, 2019, at Hospice of the Valley, Glendale, Arizona.
The visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Weerts Funeral Home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport, Iowa. Funeral Services will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. A 2 p.m. luncheon will be served at The Outing Club, 2109 Brady Street, Davenport, Iowa. Private burial will be at Rock Island Memorial Park. Memorials may be left to Bettendorf Community School Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.weertsfh.com.
Sue was born September 27, 1930, in Rock Island. She was the daughter of Richard and Inez Sudlow. She graduated from Augustana College where she earned a degree in elementary education. Her first teaching job was in the Rock Island District. After marrying Bill Grampp, she took a break from teaching to spend time raising her three children.
Once her children were older Sue was able to return to teaching and become an art teacher in the Bettendorf School District. Upon retiring from teaching, Sue joined her son in the real estate business at Grampp Realty. Sue was an entrepreneur at heart and had many additional side businesses where she pursued her passions. She worked in an interior design business and co-founded an arts and crafts business named “Cricket Originals.” Sue eventually decided to retire in Arizona where she spent her days enjoying the sunshine and perfecting her painting skills. Sue also dedicated her time to The Red Hat Club, Junior League, PEO and the Christian Science Church.
Survivors include her three children, William Thomas Grampp, Bettendorf, Iowa, Gail Sue Clark, Naples, Ffla., and Cheryl Lynn Grampp, Peoria, Ariz., grandchildren, Marine Corps Captain Evan Palmer Clark, Alexandria, Virginia, Ryan John Clark, Dallas, Texas, Jenna Suzanne Clark, Charlotte, N.C., and Allison Flaherty Grampp, Chicago, Ill.
She was preceded in death by Ryan John Clark, Bill Sudlow and Bill Grampp.