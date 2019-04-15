March 3, 2019
ROCK ISLAND - Susan Block Ebeling was the third child of four born to Herbert Block and Dorothy (Pat) O'Malley born in Chicago, Ill., and moved to Rock Island as a child. Susan went to junior high at St. Pius and went on to graduate from Alleman Class of 74." She became a nurse and moved to Florida where she started a family. Susan passed March 3, 2019, which is the 20th anniversary of the passing of her mom and dad, Pat O'Malley and Herb Block. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Kevin Block.
She is survived by her husband, David Ebeling; her son, Erik Devlin; daughter-in-law, Amber Bell; grandchild, Liv Devlin; and her two sisters, Pat Frerkes and Debbie Hughes.
A memorial Mass will be held for Susan Block Ebeling at Sacred Heart, Rock Island, at 12:05 p.m. Friday, April 26, with a luncheon to follow at St. Mary's and Happy Hour at the Hill Top 2-5 p.m.