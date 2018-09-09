September 4, 2018
LAFAYETTE, Louisiana - A 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 15, 2018, in St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lafayette, Louisiana, for Susan Elizabeth Hurlburt, 68, the former Susan Elizabeth Ebel, who died Wednesday morning, September 4, 2018, at her residence in Lafayette, Louisiana, with her family at her side.
She will be interred at a later date.
A Celebration of Life reception will be held at River Oaks, 520 E Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508, following the mass.
Reverend James Brady, JCL, Pastor of St. Pius X Catholic Church, will serve as Celebrant and conduct the services.
Susan, known to her grandchildren as SueSue, was born in Rock Island, Illinois, and relocated to Louisiana with her husband in 1974. Family, community service, and God were the most important aspects of her life. Her children could always count on having a warm meal on the table and baked goods for dessert, which earned her the nickname “Mamma Sue” from her children's friends. Susan had a calling from God to serve in various community outreach roles. She worked for Hospice of Acadiana and weekly vacuumed the church, cooked meals for priests, and polished the nails of residents at Maison de Lafayette nursing home. Susan was a member of the “Come Lord Jesus Group,” where she created lifelong friends. Her devotion to Christ and the Catholic faith influenced her actions and efforts throughout her life.
Susan is preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Elizabeth Ebel of Rock Island, Illinois.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, David Arthur Hurlburt; three children, Aaron David Hurlburt, husband of Cherise Angelle Hurlburt, Jessica “Jessie” Bryant, wife of Jay Lynn Bryant, and Andrea “Andy” Wrenn, wife of Michael Allen Wrenn. She adored her eight grandchildren, who were the light of her life, Vivienne Hurlburt, Hendricks Hurlburt, Hudson Bryant, Benjamin Bryant, Lucy Bryant, Hayes Bryant, Bennett Wrenn and Braeden Wrenn. She is also survived by her brother, Richard Ebel of Pueblo, Colorado, and sisters Nancy DeDoncker of Des Moines, Iowa, and Janice Heaton of Rock Island, Illinois.
Pallbearers will be M. Blake Monrose, Joseph Joy III, Jay Bryant, and Michael Wrenn.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. Kim Hardy, George D. Ernest III, G.T. Thomas, and Bill Daigle.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location Friday, September 14, 2018, from 4-7 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. until the time of services.
A Rosary will be prayed Friday evening at 6 p.m. in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in the name of Susan E. Hurlburt to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Suite 200, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70506 or the Desormeaux Foundation, 1331 Jefferson St, Lafayette, LA 70501.
The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation for all of the love and assistance provided by her sisters in Christ, especially over the last seven years of her life. The family also wishes to extend their deepest appreciation to her caregivers, Linda Stelly and Tammy Landry, for their care and compassion, and to the wonderful nurses, doctors, and aides from Hospice of Acadiana, whose compassion and care have been invaluable.
