December 8, 1945-December 3, 2018
CHULA VISTA, Calif. - Susan (Johnson) Schenkel, 72, passed away at her home on the morning of December 3, 2018, in Chula Vista, California, with her daughter by her side; she was born to the late Kenneth & Lois Johnson on December 8, 1945, in Aledo, Illinois.
Susan graduated from Aledo High School in 1964, attended Augustana College and later San Diego State University where in 1977 she completed a Bachelors Degree in Comparative Literature.
After moving to California in 1966 she married William Schenkel and gave birth to a daughter, Stephanie in 1969.
You have free articles remaining.
Susan was an avid reader and researcher who had lifelong interests in literature, art, politics and history, all of which are reflected in the library of well loved books she left behind. Travel was another passion for Susan, over her lifetime she enjoyed trips to England, Ireland, Italy, France and Switzerland.
Susan is survived by her daughter, Stephanie (Schenkel) Tobin, her nieces Penny (Johnson) Schatzel, Joel (Johnson) Scharlack, Jaci (Johnson) Casner and her sister in Law, Mary (Smallwood) Johnson, as well as many cousins and friends. Susan was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth & Lois Johnson, her brother Gary Lane Johnson, and Niece Jennifer (Johnson) Baymiller.
Please join us to remember Susan; services will be held at Peniel Cemetery in Joy, Ill., Saturday, November 2nd, at 10 a.m. with a luncheon to follow at the Oak View Country Club in Aledo, 1601 W. 3rd Ave.