Susan L. (Blott) Chapman

September 3, 2018
DAVENPORT — Susan Lee (Blott) Chapman, 72, of Davenport passed away on Monday, September 3, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House surrounded by her family. A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, September 14, 2018, at Edwards Congregational United Church of Christ, 3420 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport, with Pastor Becky David officiating. Family will greet friends 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Weerts Funeral Home, Kimberly and Jersey Ridge roads, Davenport. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Edwards Congregational United Church of Christ.
Sue was born in Davenport in 1945 to Royce H & Margaret E. (Turner) Blott. She was a graduate of Davenport Central High School and attended the University of Iowa, where she met Cecil Chapman through mutual friends. She married Cec on June 5, 1965, in Davenport. She was a loving wife, sister, mother of two daughters, and grandmother to one grandson.
She was a caring, loving person who always put others first. Her quick wit and sense of humor made you want to be around her, and she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was a great giver of advice, even when you didn't ask for it or think you needed it … mom's always right! She had a love of the outdoors and wildlife. She particularly loved bird watching and gardening where she cultivated a green thumb over the years. She was an avid antique collector with a large Depression glass collection, among many things! She loved shopping and had a nose for a good bargain. She enjoyed reading and was an amazing cook. She was a longtime member of the Iowa Beta Alpha Master Chapter of the Beta Sigma Phi service sorority, where she made many lifelong friends. She was a great seamstress and helped make curtains for Habitat for Humanity. Her pride and joy was her grandson, Thomas. She loved attending his many activities, playing games, and doing fun little things with him whenever they were together.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Cec; her daughters, Lynne Chapman of Des Moines, Beth (Tim) Meyer, and one grandson Thomas, of Clear Lake, Iowa; her brother, Jim Blott of Sugar Land, Texas; her sister-in-law, Carolyn and Kenny Mann of Chesterfield, Missouri; and her niece, JoAnn McMinn of Rosenberg, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law, Betty Blott.
The family would like to thank the staff of Genesis Hospice for the loving care they provided to Sue.
