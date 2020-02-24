January 6, 1957- February 21, 2020
ROCK ISLAND -- Susan Marie Beswick, 63, passed away peacefully, with her family at her side, at her home in Rock Island on February 21, after an 18-month battle with cancer.
Private services will be held at Two Rivers United Methodist Church in Rock Island. A celebration of life gathering will be held at the Quad City Botanical Center on Saturday, February 29, from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider a donation to the Trinity College of Nursing and Health Sciences as Sue was an avid supporter and mentor in the nursing profession. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family.
Susan was born January 6, 1957, in Milwaukee, the second of three children to William and Shirley Eskau. She married Ralph Beswick on January 30, 1988, at First United Methodist Church in Rock Island.
Sue graduated from Alverno College in Milwaukee, Wis., with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1979. She later obtained a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Illinois-Chicago in 2009. She worked at UnityPoint as a registered nurse for nearly 40 years, leading to her position as Director of Emergency Services followed by Executive Director of Patient Care Operations. She was named to Iowa's 100 Greatest Nurses list in 2008. Sue served on the Rock Island County Board of Health and on the Board of Directors for MEDIC EMS.
Sue could often be found in the sun, whether it be by the pool, at a campsite, or on a bike trail. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends traveling and taking yearly beach vacations. She was a master of many crafts from knitting, quilting and sewing, to mosaics and painting, resulting in gifts that will be treasured by many for years to come. She was known for her generosity, kindness, and passion for her work.
She will be greatly missed by her family and the many who knew her. Those she leaves behind to cherish her memories are her husband, Ralph; their children, Taylor Beswick of Moline and Rebecca Beswick of Seattle, Wash.; her eldest daughter, Melissa Sweeney of Madison, Wis., and Melissa's father, Sherman Sweeney of Rock Island; parents, William and Shirley Eskau of Montello, Wis.; siblings, Mary Borchardt of Milwaukee and brother, Michael (Dawn) Eskau of Montello, Wis., brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ron (Kari) Beswick, Roberta (Jim) Kavanaugh, Ruth Ann (Dave) Jost, and Reva Beswick; as well as numerous kind and loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents-in-law, Robert and Rita Beswick of Rock Island.
Many thanks go to the nurses and doctors from UnityPoint, University of Iowa Hospitals, Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee and Genesis Hospice. Your dedication to your work and your patients along with the kindness and compassion given to Sue and her family is greatly appreciated.