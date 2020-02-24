Susan Marie Beswick

Sue could often be found in the sun, whether it be by the pool, at a campsite, or on a bike trail. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends traveling and taking yearly beach vacations. She was a master of many crafts from knitting, quilting and sewing, to mosaics and painting, resulting in gifts that will be treasured by many for years to come. She was known for her generosity, kindness, and passion for her work.

She will be greatly missed by her family and the many who knew her. Those she leaves behind to cherish her memories are her husband, Ralph; their children, Taylor Beswick of Moline and Rebecca Beswick of Seattle, Wash.; her eldest daughter, Melissa Sweeney of Madison, Wis., and Melissa's father, Sherman Sweeney of Rock Island; parents, William and Shirley Eskau of Montello, Wis.; siblings, Mary Borchardt of Milwaukee and brother, Michael (Dawn) Eskau of Montello, Wis., brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ron (Kari) Beswick, Roberta (Jim) Kavanaugh, Ruth Ann (Dave) Jost, and Reva Beswick; as well as numerous kind and loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents-in-law, Robert and Rita Beswick of Rock Island.