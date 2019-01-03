June 2, 1946-December 29, 2018
ROCK ISLAND - Susan R. Beierlein, 72, of Rock Island, died Saturday, December 29, 2018, at UnityPoint Health – Trinity, Bettendorf.
Per Susan's wishes, there will be no services. Memorials may be made in care of the QC Animal and Welfare Center. Arrangements are being handled by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Susan was born in Milwaukee, Wisc. on June 2, 1946, a daughter of Leonard and Helen Larsen Dybevick. She married George D. Beierlein on July 23, 1966, in Cocoa Beach, Florida. He died in 2006.
Susan was a homemaker as her children grew up. She later worked as a secretary for Chicago Title Company and Adams Cameron Title Services, Daytona Beach, Fla.
She was an active member of South Park Presbyterian Church, Rock Island, where she enjoyed volunteering on Wednesdays with the food pantry and providing meals. Susan had a passion for quilting and sewing. She was an artistic woman who loved to redecorate her home. She also loved her dogs.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Greg (Chris) Beierlein, Rock Island and Kim Pence, Ormond Beach, Fla.; grandchildren, Jakob, Andrew and Emma Beierlein and Fischer and Nolan Pence; and sister, Sherrie Hustedt, Nashville, Tenn.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, Lowell Dybevick.
