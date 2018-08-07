Suzanne Schafer

August 5, 2018
BETTENDORF — Suzanne Kay Schafer, of Bettendorf, passed away Sunday, August 5, 2018, at her home after an extended illness. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials in Suzanne's name may be made to Genesis Hospice.
Suzanne was born in 1939 in Keosauqua, Iowa, the daughter of Artie and Maxine Casady. She was united in marriage to Harry Lewis Schafer on October 21, 1956, at the Methodist Church in Keokuk.
Suzanne was a dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was always spending time watching the newer generations playing in her yard or going out as a family to enjoy a fun activity or get together. She was also an avid outdoorswoman, taking any opportunity she had to camp and travel in her fifth wheel trailer. She also enjoyed meeting with her friends and co-workers from past days on the job.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Harry; her daughters Terry Pool (Lonnie), Bettendorf, Laura Ludin, Davenport, Paula Lepley (Fred), Bettendorf; her son, Robert Schafer (Sue), LeClaire; sister, Jan (Bob), Florida. She treasured her grandchildren, Ashley Connell, Chelsi Pool, Kelli Pool, Cody Washam, Sarah Lepley, Caden Lepley, Samantha Lepley, Casey Volrath, Kelli Houston, and great-grandchildren, Eliza Connell, Rowan Connell, Lydia Connell, Mason Schafer, Eastin Volrath and Brooklyn Houston.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sherry; and grandson, Joshua Schafer.
Special thanks to the staff of Genesis Hospice Care who cared for Suzanne in her final hours.
Online condolences may be made to Suzanne's family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com. Cards for the family may be sent to Weerts Funeral Home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road Davenport, Iowa 52807.