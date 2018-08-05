November 8, 1945-July 27, 2018
MOLINE - Suzanne Wells, of Moline, Ill., died unexpectedly and peacefully in her sleep at Illini Hospital on Friday, July 27, 2018, at the age of 72.
She was born in Davenport, Iowa, on November 8, 1945, to Margie and Neff Wells. She graduated from Davenport Central High in 1963 and continued her education at Marycrest College, earning a BA in 1967. She earned an MA from the University of Iowa, and later an MBA from Syracuse University. Upon graduation, she began her career in government service at the Rock Island Arsenal, which led her to working in Washington, D.C., Italy, and England, finally returning to the Rock Island Arsenal, where she retired in 2001. After retiring from the federal government, she worked as an independent contractor for various industries related to the Department of Defense. Her volunteer activities included filing taxes for AARP and volunteering for Habitat for Humanity.
Suzie was a voracious reader, especially of murder mysteries, and enjoyed needlework, gardening, fantasy football (without money), and following her favorite bands from the Night People to the Dave Matthews Band. She enjoyed opera and theater from her early days with the Genesius Guild. Her intelligence was matched by her beauty. She was Miss Davenport of 1967. She was proud of her two daughters, Eleanor and Irene. She especially loved spending time with her two grandchildren, Lillith and Aiden.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, 315 Wells.
She is survived by her daughters Eleanor Chisholm (Rob) of LeClaire, Iowa, Irene Gallin, of Kissimee, Fla., her grandchildren Lillith and Aiden, of LeClaire, sisters Jane Wells (Burt Ferrini), of Chicago, Mary Timothy and Margaret Wells, of Carolina Shores, N.C., Patty Tierney and Nancy Wells, of Santa Barbara, Calif., brother J.N. Wells, of Davenport, and her aunt Dorothy Janssen, of Davenport. She also left behind many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews, not to mention her many friends and colleagues.
Suzanne's intelligence, huge heart, generosity, and sense of humor will be missed, but never forgotten, by those whose lives she touched. One of her favorite quotes from her favorite musician Dave Matthews was, "And if nothing could be done, she made the best of what's around."
A memorial service will be held at a later date.