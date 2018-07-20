September 17, 1922-July 17, 2018
DAVENPORT — Sylvia Arlene Rollston, 95, a resident of Davenport, died Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Davenport.
Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5–7 p.m. on Monday, July 23, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice.
Arlene, as she liked to be called, was born September 17, 1922, in Holly Grove, Arkansas, and married Martin “Bud” Rollston on February 8, 1941. She graduated from Davenport Central High School in 1940 and worked in the medical field from 1964 until retiring in 1983. She enjoyed life and lived for her family.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband Buddy, as she liked to call him; daughter and son-in-law, Cindee and Mike TeBrake of Arizona; grandchildren and spouses, Becky and Tim Rohm, Debbie Martin, Cheri and Dave Cabana, Colleen and Doug Dittmar, Chad and Mary Pins; step-grandchildren, Brad and Colleen TeBrake, and Brooke and Nick Mueller; great-grandchildren and spouses, Michael and Corina Walter, Tony and Andrea Huebbe, Keith and Taylor Huebbe, Jessica Martin, Anna Martin, Haley and Robert Slagel, Kara and Zac Shannon, Erika and Keagan Tumey, Isabella Pins, Tyler Hoffmaster; great-great-grandchildren, Preston, Dominic, Isabel, Talan, Holland, Sirius, Aarison, Nolan, Ryleigh, Bentley, Alanah, Emmett and Elijah.
Arlene was proceeded in death by her parents; siblings; her daughter, Nancy Sue Greenwood; and grandson, Curtis Temple.
Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Arlene's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com .