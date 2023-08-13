Sylvia L. Schryver

March 7, 1937 - August 10, 2023

Sylvia L. Schryver, 86, of Long Grove, Iowa, passed away Thursday, August 10, 2023. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, August 18, at the Runge Mortuary. Services will be held at noon on Saturday, August 19, in the mortuary chapel with Pastor Heather Geest officiating. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made in her honor to Faith Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, Dr. Brent Ohl Pancreatic Cancer, Gilda's Club, Long Grove Civic League, Long Grove Fire Department, or BSA pack troop. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Sylvia Adams was born March 27, 1937, the daughter of James and Mildred (Khyn). She married Carl R. Schryver on April 21, 1962. Carl passed away April 21, 2003. Sylvia graduated from Davenport High School in 1955. She received her Associate of Arts, Business and Economics in 1963 from Black Hawk Jr. College. She was also a member of Phi Theta Kappa (Eta Kappa Chapter in April 16, 1962).

Sylvia worked for Iowana Ice Cream Company, a typist/bookkeeper for Fidlar and Chambery, typist for Bendix Aviation, a switchboard operator, YMCA, and computer programmer for the Rock Island Arsenal.

Sylvia was curious and interested in many things so she attended Adult Education classes. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Eldridge, BSA, and 50 year volunteer with packs, troops, and district PTA's, PTO's, Band Boosters, and Long Grove Civic League. She also volunteered over the years for church events, preschool, YMCA sports, and the American Lung and Kidney Foundation.

Sylvia enjoyed gardening, crafts, sewing, baking, cooking, music, dancing, and making people laugh by telling jokes and puns. She also enjoyed old VCR comedies like Lucille Ball, Red Skelter, etc., riding horses, and baseball before they went "free agent."

Those left to honor her memory are five cherished children: Ted Schryver, Tom (Joan) Schryver, Pam (John) Fuessel, Eric (Tonia) Schryver, and Phillip Schryver; grandchildren: Andrew, Christopher, Brendon, Richard, Mark, Nick, and Emmy; and great-grandchildren, Connor, Ellen, and Mallori.

In addition to her husband, Sylvia was preceded in death by her grandson, Christopher, and six siblings.