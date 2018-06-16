Tad Ferguson

November 8, 1965-June 11, 2018
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Tad Michael Ferguson, 52, of Bloomington, Illinois, passed away Monday, June 11, 2018, at Carle Hospital, Urbana, Illinois.
Funeral services will be held Monday, June 18, 2018, at 11:30 a.m. with visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the service, all at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., 6601 38th Ave., Moline. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, where military honors will be conducted by Moline American Legion Post 246.
Tad was born on November 8, 1965, in Manchester, Iowa, to Michael Wayne and Judith Ann Thorpe Ferguson. He graduated from high school in Bettendorf. Tad worked as a service technician at Eaton Corporation, starting in 1994.
Tad was a veteran, having proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and shooting sports. Tad took annual fishing trips to Canada and fall hunting trips. Tad also enjoyed spending time with his grandkids.
Survivors include his children, Stefani, Scott and Samantha Ferguson, all of Bloomington; five grandchildren; parents, Mike and Joan Ferguson, Bonaparte, Iowa, and Judy and Gary Nelson, Mesa, Arizona; sisters, Chris Ferguson and Rebecca (Ben) McKee, both of Phoenix; and brother, Tim (Myranda) Nelson, Bend, Oregon.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.