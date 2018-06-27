May 12, 1958-June 24, 2018
DAVENPORT — Tammie Beale, 60, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on June 24, 2018, at Unity Point Trinity Hospital in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 29, 2018, from 6-8 p.m. at the Runge Mortuary. Per Tammie's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Tammie was born on May 12, 1958, in Davenport, Iowa, to Martin and Vera (Martens) Beale. She worked in home health care for as long as she could before becoming disabled. She enjoyed collecting pig statues and spoiling her Chihuahua, Lila.
Survivors include her sisters, Nancy Geary, Dorothy Schafer and Mary Fulton; brother, Marty (Claudia) Beale; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Sharon; and brother, Mark.
The family wishes to thank all of Tammie's caregivers for the exceptional care she received.