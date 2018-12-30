September 29, 1971-December 23, 2018
MOLINE - Tara Rowlands, 47, of Moline, Illinois, formerly of Eldridge, Iowa, died Sunday, December 23, 2018, in her parents' home in Moline.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Services are 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Friends are invited to join the family at a funeral luncheon at CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe following the funeral. Cremation will take place after the visitation, and private burial will be in Preemption Cemetery. Memorials may be made to an educational fund for her children.
The former Tara Margaret Huyten was born September 29, 1971, in Peoria, Illinois, to Nicolaas and Toni (Hutchins) Huyten. She married Chad Rowlands, and they were later divorced. She worked as a mechanical designer for 10 years, retiring in 2017. She enjoyed gardening, driving her big car, going to dinner with old friends, taking trips with her family, spending time with her kids, and cuddling with her granddog Isla.
She is survived by two children, Nicolaas “Nico” Rowlands and Avery Rowlands, both of Eldridge; her parents, Nick and Toni Huyten of Moline; sister and brother-in-law, Tonya and Mike Severson of Davenport, Iowa; nieces and nephews, Michael Lister, Amanda Severson, Megan Christensen, David Severson, and Emerson Severson.
Tara's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.