July 4, 1919-May 31, 2020
ROCK ISLAND -- Ted E. Davies, 100, Rock Island, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Park Vista Retirement Living, East Moline.
Drive-through visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Private Funeral will be Friday at the funeral home where his live-streamed service can be viewed on Rafferty Funeral Home's Facebook at 10 a.m. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island with military honors by American Legion Post 246. Memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Ted was born July 4, 1919, in Bement, Ill., the son of Fred and “Mayme” (Day) Davies. He married Barbara Tamme on October 23, 1948, in Rock Island. She preceded on January 8, 2018.
Ted was a U.S. Army Veteran having served during World War II in the Battle of the Bulge and was a decorated soldier in the 75th Infantry-3rd Army. Ted co-founded Ted's Boatarama, Rock Island, with his wife in 1958 retiring in 1984.
Ted was a member of the Shriners, Masonic Blue Lodge #57, Scottish Rite Masonic Temple, head of Forest Preserve at Niabi Zoo, was on the County Board for 36 years and was the Chairman of the Building Commission for the Rock Island County Jail for over 20 years.
Ted loved fishing, enjoyed socializing and spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his children, Jim (Julie) Davies, Rock Island, and Lisa (Tim) Sparkman, Rock Island; grandchildren, Janelle (Victor) Anderson, Jeffrey Davies, Josh Davies (Andrea Anderson), Samantha (Christopher) Berg, Benjamin Sparkman and T. Charlie Sparkman and great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, Madyson, Henry, Emma and Teddy.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kim, son-in-law, Jack New, brother, Bill and sister, Jane Burch.
The family would like to thank Diane Box for her compassionate care.
Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.