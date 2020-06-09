× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 4, 1919-May 31, 2020

ROCK ISLAND -- Ted E. Davies, 100, Rock Island, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Park Vista Retirement Living, East Moline.

Drive-through visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Private Funeral will be Friday at the funeral home where his live-streamed service can be viewed on Rafferty Funeral Home's Facebook at 10 a.m. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island with military honors by American Legion Post 246. Memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Ted was born July 4, 1919, in Bement, Ill., the son of Fred and “Mayme” (Day) Davies. He married Barbara Tamme on October 23, 1948, in Rock Island. She preceded on January 8, 2018.

Ted was a U.S. Army Veteran having served during World War II in the Battle of the Bulge and was a decorated soldier in the 75th Infantry-3rd Army. Ted co-founded Ted's Boatarama, Rock Island, with his wife in 1958 retiring in 1984.

Ted was a member of the Shriners, Masonic Blue Lodge #57, Scottish Rite Masonic Temple, head of Forest Preserve at Niabi Zoo, was on the County Board for 36 years and was the Chairman of the Building Commission for the Rock Island County Jail for over 20 years.