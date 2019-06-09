April 7, 1952-June 6, 2019
DAVENPORT - Teresa A. Zinn left for Heaven from her bed at her home in Davenport on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Her passing was sudden and unexpected. She was an angel called home.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 12, at 3 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport. Visitation will take place from 1-3 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. In Teresa's honor, memorials may be directed to World Hunger via St. Paul Lutheran Church, or to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Born on April 7, 1952, Teresa was the third child of Charles and Mary Alice (Fitzgerald) Hilfinger. She was a life-long resident of Davenport. Teresa was a proud 1970 graduate of West High School. She was united in marriage to Tom Brammann and they had two sons, Dave and Doug. Teresa had been employed in the nursing field for several years at both Ridgecrest and Oral Surgeons. She later worked for Hy-Vee for fifteen years before retiring. Teresa fought health issues for many years.
Her second marriage was to Jerry Zinn, which lasted for 33 years, only ending at her death. Teresa was also very active in “Sweet Adelines” for thirty years. She loved to sing. She will be missed by her many friends at the West Locust McDonald's, where she enjoyed many afternoons visiting; along with iced tea and ice cream.
Those surviving to honor her memory include Teresa's loving husband, Jerry, her two sons, Dave (Terika) Brammann and children Kyle, Jaida, Mason, Montana, Justice, Irelind, Ivery and Dave Jr.; and Doug Brammann and children Kelsey and Olivia; her two step-children, whom she loved as her own, Andy (Leann) Zinn and children Nelissa, Iyana and Aaron; and Brandi Zinn (Jared) Allen and children Cooper and Marlie.
Teresa was the last surviving member of her family, being pre-deceased by both parents, and brothers Bob and Chuck Hilfinger.
Special friends who will miss Teresa include Sandy Saquimuix, Linda Hicks, and Elaine Meinert. A special thanks to Sue Hilfinger Wilson for her many years of kindness.