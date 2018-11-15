February 4, 1954-November 14, 2018
ROCK ISLAND — Funeral services to celebrate the life of Teri Lynn Huffman, 64, of Rock Island will be noon Saturday, November 17, 2018, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main St., downtown Davenport. Visitation will be prior to the service on Saturday, from 10 a.m. until noon at the funeral home. Honoring Teri's wishes, the rite of cremation will take place after services and inurnment will be in Davenport Memorial Park at a later date. Teri died Tuesday, November 14, at her daughter's home in Moline. Memorials may be made to the family.
Teri Lynn Huffman was born February 4, 1954, in Davenport, the daughter of Hubert H. and Betty M. (Schaeffer) Huffman. She was an optical technician at various Quad-City locations for over 20 years. Teri loved flamingos, and her love of them inspired a lifetime of collecting and sharing the over 400 flamingos in her current collection. She cherished the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her three daughters, Stacy (Randy) Reyes and Cynthia Sheffey, all of Davenport, Brandy (Mike) Evans, Moline; her great-niece, Tylisha Owens, Moline; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild; her siblings, Fred (Diane) Huffman, Indianapolis, Indiana, H. Jim Huffman, Holly Carleton and Rodney Huffman, all of Davenport; numerous loving nieces, nephews; and extended family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Janet Chavis; brother, Tony Huffman; and a great-niece, Morgan Huffman.
Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Teri's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.