July 13, 1948-August 21, 2018
BETTENDORF — Teri S. Nichols, 70, of Bettendorf passed away Aug. 21, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf with her family by her side.
A memorial service will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at The Fountains in Bettendorf. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice. Quad-Cities Cremation Center is assisting the family with arrangements.
Teri was born July 13, 1948, in Ottumwa, Iowa, the daughter of Kenneth and Helen Sargeant Glattfelder. She married Rex Nichols on Aug. 3, 1974, in Ottumwa. Teri worked at St. Joseph Hospital in Ottumwa. She later worked as a receptionist for Wilken Chiropractic for 18 years. She enjoyed her flowers and gardening.
Survivors include her husband, Rex; daughter, Tracy Nichols of Spring, Texas; brothers, Kenny Glattfelder of Ottumwa and Denny Glattfelder of Eskridge, Kansas.
Teri was preceded in death by her parents.
