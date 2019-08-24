OOLTEWAH, Tenn. -- Terrence “Terry” Michael Link, 72, of Ooltewah Tenn., went to be with the Lord Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Terry was born and raised in Ottumwa, Iowa, a U.S. Army veteran, and was retired from the IT Department at United Health Care. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan, loved golf and the Chicago Cubs.
Terry lived a fortunate life and leaves behind countless happy memories for family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anne Link; infant son, Chad; brother, Johnny Link; and brother-in-law, Lindel Wiseman.
Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Marcia Link; daughter, Angie (Don) Brennan; grandchildren, Palmer, Katie and Jameson; sisters, Jody Wiseman and Jane (Mike) Vaughn; sisters-in-law, Kathy (Earl) Fletchall and Terri (Darrin) Plett; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 27th, at The Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul (214 E 8th St, Chattanooga, TN 37402) with Father David Carter officiating. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the church.
A Graveside Service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28th, at Chattanooga National Cemetery with full military honors.