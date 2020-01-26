Terri “Murph” Lee Murphy

Terri was a devoted mother and the most loving grandmother. She cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren more than anything else. This included frequent trips to the movies, camping at Wild Cat Den, or beating the grandkids at a favorite card game. “Murph” always had one question for the grandkids, “Who's the greatest?”, and they always responded with “Grandma Murphy!” Whether it was a random weeknight or a holiday gathering “Murph” enjoyed cooking a darn good meal. She also enjoyed sharing her favorite recipes with family. Terri had a love for all people, always seeing the best in everyone. Although she had a tough persona, and was always quick to speak her mind…she truly had the biggest heart. Terri will be dearly missed by so many.