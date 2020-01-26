Terri “Murph” Lee Murphy

June 8, 1957-January 16, 2020
DAVENPORT -- Terri Lee “Murph” Murphy, 62, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Genesis East Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28th 2020, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Terri was born on June 8th, 1957, to Patrick and Barbara (Theer) Murphy in Davenport, Iowa. She was very passionate about her career as a firefighter with the Davenport Fire Department, retiring after 20 years of service.
Terri was a devoted mother and the most loving grandmother. She cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren more than anything else. This included frequent trips to the movies, camping at Wild Cat Den, or beating the grandkids at a favorite card game. “Murph” always had one question for the grandkids, “Who's the greatest?”, and they always responded with “Grandma Murphy!” Whether it was a random weeknight or a holiday gathering “Murph” enjoyed cooking a darn good meal. She also enjoyed sharing her favorite recipes with family. Terri had a love for all people, always seeing the best in everyone. Although she had a tough persona, and was always quick to speak her mind…she truly had the biggest heart. Terri will be dearly missed by so many.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Brandi Powell of Bettendorf, Iowa, Anthony Powell of DeWitt, Iowa, And Corie (William) Bauman of DeWitt, Iowa; siblings: Robert Murphy, Kelly (Robert) Wiley, Brad (Cheryl) Murphy, and Tracy (Steven) Lietch; best friend, Jay Oxley; uncle, Bob and aunt, Sue; 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; uncle, Paul Murphy; and cousin, Charlie Murphy.