Terrie Johnson

July 3, 1951 - July 5, 2018
HAMPTON - Terrie Susan Johnson, 67, of Hampton, passed from this life on July 5, 2018, at her home.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 10, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Rapids City. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, July 9, at the church. A Christian prayer service will be at 3 p.m. prior to the visitation. Burial will follow at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Delacerda House.
Terrie was born July 3, 1951, in Hannibal, Missouri, the daughter of Bernard Gwinner and Jane Greening. She graduated from Hannibal High School. She attended college at Truman State University prior to marrying the love of her life, Glynn Johnson. Terrie and Glynn were united in marriage July 25, 1970, in East Moline. Glynn preceded her in death December 18, 2011. Terrie worked for 31 years retiring in 2011 in food service at Brothers Family Restaurant, Rapids City. Terrie brought her wit, compassion, and generosity to untold numbers of customers. Terrie was an active member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and St. Mary's Catholic Church, East Moline for many years. She enjoyed giving of her time as a volunteer for various causes, including serving on the board of directors for DeLaCerda House of Rock Island. She was humbled and honored to receive the Chairman's Choice Volunteer Award in 2016 from “Hearts for Housing” in recognition of her work through the years with Delacerda House.
In addition to beloved friends too numerous to name, Terrie is survived by her daughter, Tamara (Kim)Johnson, Plainfield, Ill.; son, Todd (Andie Camden)Johnson, Louisville, Ky.; sisters, Toni (George) Hallas, Bettendorf, Leigh Ann (David) Askey, Hannibal, Mo.; brother, Brent (Lori) Cassidy, Hannibal, Mo., and a host of nieces and nephews that brought great joy to her.
Terrie was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Glynn.
