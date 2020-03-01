February 27, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Terry A. Tingwald, 82, of Davenport, died Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center in Moline, Illinois.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Celebration of Life will be held in the coming weeks at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport.

Terry worked as a pharmacist. Terry's 57-year enjoyment was singing in barbershop quartets and choruses.

Among his surviving family members are his children, Lisa Linville and David Tingwald; and his significant other, Eileen Sellers.

Terry's full obituary may be viewed and online condolences shared at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.