February 27, 2020
DAVENPORT -- Terry A. Tingwald, 82, of Davenport, died Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center in Moline, Illinois.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the coming weeks at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport.
Terry worked as a pharmacist. Terry's 57-year enjoyment was singing in barbershop quartets and choruses.
Among his surviving family members are his children, Lisa Linville and David Tingwald; and his significant other, Eileen Sellers.
Terry's full obituary may be viewed and online condolences shared at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.