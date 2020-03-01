Terry A. Tingwald

February 27, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Terry A. Tingwald, 82, of Davenport, died Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center in Moline, Illinois.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the coming weeks at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport.

Terry worked as a pharmacist. Terry's 57-year enjoyment was singing in barbershop quartets and choruses.

Among his surviving family members are his children, Lisa Linville and David Tingwald; and his significant other, Eileen Sellers.

Terry's full obituary may be viewed and online condolences shared at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

