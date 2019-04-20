April 6, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Terry Duane Baltzer, 74, of Grand Junction, Colo., passed away on April 6, 2019. A longtime Colorado resident, Terry was born in Galesburg and lived much of his life in the Quad-Cities (IA/IL). He was a proud alumnus of Rock Island High School (Class of '62) and Black Hawk College (Associate of Business Administration). During college, Terry served in the Marine Corps Reserves, then began his career in restaurant equipment sales with Hockenbergs in the Quad-Cities. Later, he formed Baltzer & Assoc. in Denver, Colo., which he ran until retiring in 2009.
Terry was a member of American Lutheran Church in Grand Junction and several business and civic organizations throughout his lifetime. An avid hunter and fisherman, he loved spending time outdoors, and made lifelong friends wherever he went.
He is survived by his spouse, Terry Lynn Baltzer; children, Tamera (Sean) and Rick; stepmother, Geraldine Baltzer, Bettendorf; sister-in-law, Carollee Baltzer, Port Byron; siblings, Pamela (Greg) Kaumeyer, Shorewood, Ill., Chris Baltzer, Bettendorf, Larry (Kim) Benson, Washington D.C., and Laurie Benson, Washington D.C.; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Baltzer and Wanda and Paul Benson; and his beloved brother, Ronald Baltzer.
Remembrances can be sent to the family via Callahan-Edfast Mortuary in Grand Junction. Memorial contributions can be made in Terry's name to a charitable organization of one's choosing. A celebration of Terry's life will be in Colorado later this summer.