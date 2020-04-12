Terry J. Weers

Terry J. Weers

{{featured_button_text}}
Terry J. Weers

September 30, 1954-April 9, 2020

BETTENDORF -- Terry J. Weers, 65, of Bettendorf, died on Thursday, April 9, at his home.

Private graveside services will be held at Glendale Cemetery in LeClaire. Memorials may be made to the Handicapped Development Center.

Terry was born September 30, 1954, the son of George & Lois J. (Smith) Weers. He had been employed with the Handicapped Development Center and the Recycling Center in Scott County.

Survivors include his father, George; sister, Kathy Gleason; and nieces, Robin Dye and Dannielle King.

His mother, Lois, preceded him on January 29, 2020.

Terry's full obituary may be found at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News