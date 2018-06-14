terry lewis

August 2, 1942 - June 12, 2018
MOLINE — Terry R. Lewis, 75, of Moline, passed away June 12, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-Illini Campus.
Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 16, 2018, at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 15, 2018, at the mortuary. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline. Memorials may be made to one's church or the American Cancer Society.
Terry was born Aug. 2, 1942, in Moline, the son of Robert and Agnes (Mitton) Lewis. He grew up in Silvis and Carbon Cliff. He served in the U.S. National Guard and loved his country. Terry married Janet Johnson on Feb. 6, 1965, in Moline. He worked as a supervisor and retired from John Deere Harvester Works in East Moline. He also owned and operated a taxidermy business for several years. Terry was a talented carpenter and handyman. He built much of his own home and helped his son and other family members build their homes. He was a member of the Slide Trombone Quartet and enjoyed playing at Deere-Wyman events and Festival of Trees every year. He loved to watch movies, especially those starring John Wayne and Clint Eastwood. He was an avid lover of the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. Terry loved entertaining family and friends for the holidays or just for a good gathering and cookout.
Survivors include his wife Janet; children, Amy (Michael) Snell of Monmouth, Illinois, Jamie (Lori) Lewis of Princeton, Illinois, Jason (Amanda) Lewis of Milan and Cynthia Lewis of Monmouth; grandchildren Alexia Snell, Carlyn Snell, Justin Lewis, Erica Mae Lewis, Kylen Lewis, Kyle Lewis, Kendra Lewis, Korbin Lewis, Jeremiah Bresnahan, Aaron Bresnahan, Alex Bresnahan, Victoria Lewis, Tyler Lewis-Bresnahan, Nate Lewis-Bresnahan and Nick Lewis-Bresnahan; great-grandchildren Briar Lewis and Myles Bresnahan; several loving nieces and nephews Rob Burke and family, Vicki Burke, Chris (Hank) Burke and family, Michael (Yana) Willhouse, Laurie Willhouse, Cathy (Rick) Willhouse Stroh and family and Mary (Derek) Willhouse Szegda and family.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Karen (Lewis) Willhouse and one granddaughter, Erica Mae Lewis.
